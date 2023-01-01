United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

MOS stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

