United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

