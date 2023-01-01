United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

