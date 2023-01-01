United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 14,515 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.