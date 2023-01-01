United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

