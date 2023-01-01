United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 684 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

