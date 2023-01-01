Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 340,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

