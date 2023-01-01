Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

