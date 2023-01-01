Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

