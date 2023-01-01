Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $183.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

