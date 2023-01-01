Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

