W Advisors LLC Buys 3,498 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

