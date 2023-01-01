W Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $83.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.