W Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

