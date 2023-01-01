W Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

