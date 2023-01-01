Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.