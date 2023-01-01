Webster Bank N. A. Sells 165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $308.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

