Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

