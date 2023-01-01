Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1,034.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.52.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

