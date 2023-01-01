Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 248 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

