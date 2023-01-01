Willner & Heller LLC Sells 183 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 382,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

