Willner & Heller LLC Sells 28 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Willner & Heller LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.5% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Humana by 18.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $512.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.