Xponance Inc. Acquires 23,512 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

