Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,942 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PGR opened at $129.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $134.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.