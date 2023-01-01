Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

