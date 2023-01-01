Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $366.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.96 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

