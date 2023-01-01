Xponance Inc. Buys 3,569 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $420.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.