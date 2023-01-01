Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,691 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.