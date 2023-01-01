Xponance Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $343.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.