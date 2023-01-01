Xponance Inc. Has $19.55 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.