Xponance Inc. Has $49.55 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $347.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $329.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

