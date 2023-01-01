Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

