Xponance Inc. Purchases 41,273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,273 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.