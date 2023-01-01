Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,051 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $473.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

