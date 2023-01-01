Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

