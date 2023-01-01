Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.