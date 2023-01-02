21,300 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Progressive makes up 2.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

