222,852 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 222,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $359,567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $64.77 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.