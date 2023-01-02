AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,432 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

