AE Wealth Management LLC Has $46.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,861 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $46,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $169.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.