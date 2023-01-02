AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,676 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,676 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

