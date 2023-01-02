AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,835 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

