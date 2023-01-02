Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

