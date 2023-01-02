Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

