Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Up 1.0 %
AIRT stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.