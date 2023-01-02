Analysts Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $409.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

