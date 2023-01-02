Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

