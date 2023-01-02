Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.