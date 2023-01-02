Arcus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.30 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

