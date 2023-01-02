Arcus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes comprises about 13.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $32,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

