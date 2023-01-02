Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,162 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $63,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.31 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.25.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

